Northern Iowa visits UIC following Hammons’ 31-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-2) at UIC Flames (4-6, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Northern…

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-2) at UIC Flames (4-6, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts Northern Iowa after Josiah Hammons scored 31 points in UIC’s 87-84 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Flames are 2-1 on their home court. UIC averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Panthers have gone 1-0 away from home. Northern Iowa averages 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

UIC’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UIC allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Flames. Hammons is averaging 8.8 points.

Leon Bond III is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.