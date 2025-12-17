Northern Iowa visits UIC after Hammons’ 31-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-2) at UIC Flames (4-6, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5;…

Northern Iowa Panthers (8-2) at UIC Flames (4-6, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC takes on Northern Iowa after Josiah Hammons scored 31 points in UIC’s 87-84 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Flames have gone 2-1 in home games. UIC has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Panthers are 1-0 on the road. Northern Iowa is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.3 turnovers per game.

UIC makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Northern Iowa averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UIC allows.

The Flames and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Henderson II is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.6 points for the Flames. Hammons is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Trey Campbell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Leon Bond III is averaging 14.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.