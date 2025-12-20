Northern Iowa visits St. Thomas following Hood’s 22-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (4-6, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6) Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts…

Northern Iowa Panthers (4-6, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-6)

Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Northern Iowa after Jada Hood scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 70-50 win against the Drake Bulldogs.

The Tommies are 4-4 in home games. St. Thomas averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 2-3 in road games. Northern Iowa gives up 61.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

St. Thomas’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 37.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 39.0% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Sand is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Tommies. Faith Feuerbach is averaging 12.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ryley Goebel is averaging 10.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 9.6 points.

