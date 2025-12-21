Northern Iowa visits Dent and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-2) Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint…

Northern Iowa Panthers (9-2, 1-0 MVC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (10-2)

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Northern Iowa after Joshua Dent scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 88-75 victory against the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Gaels are 7-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 80.4 points while outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-0 on the road. Northern Iowa averages 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) scores 80.4 points, 22.8 more per game than the 57.6 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Gaels. Dent is averaging 13.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games.

Leon Bond III is averaging 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

