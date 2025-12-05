Northern Iowa takes on Wichita State, looks for 7th straight home win

Wichita State Shockers (5-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-1) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa…

Wichita State Shockers (5-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-1)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Panthers take on Wichita State.

The Panthers are 5-0 on their home court. Northern Iowa is the leader in the MVC in team defense, giving up 55.4 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Shockers have gone 0-1 away from home. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Northern Iowa makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Wichita State scores 23.4 more points per game (78.8) than Northern Iowa gives up (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Bond III is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Panthers. Kyle Pock is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

