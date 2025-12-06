Northern Iowa plays Wichita State, seeks 7th straight home win

Wichita State Shockers (5-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-1) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Wichita State Shockers (5-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-1)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Panthers face Wichita State.

The Panthers have gone 5-0 in home games. Northern Iowa is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Shockers are 0-1 on the road. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 5.0.

Northern Iowa averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State scores 23.4 more points per game (78.8) than Northern Iowa gives up (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Bond III is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.0 points for the Panthers. Kyle Pock is averaging 7.6 points.

Kenyon Giles is averaging 17.7 points for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

