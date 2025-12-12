Northern Iowa hosts Wells and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-0 Horizon League) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-2) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-0 Horizon League) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-2)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Northern Iowa after Ziare Wells scored 21 points in Oakland’s 98-97 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Panthers are 5-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa averages 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-5 on the road. Oakland is eighth in the Horizon League with 29.6 rebounds per game led by Isaac Garrett averaging 6.0.

Northern Iowa is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Bond III is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.7%.

Brody Robinson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Garrett is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

