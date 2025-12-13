Northern Iowa hosts Wells and Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-0 Horizon League) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-2) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-5, 1-0 Horizon League) at Northern Iowa Panthers (7-2)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Northern Iowa after Ziare Wells scored 21 points in Oakland’s 98-97 win against the Toledo Rockets.

The Panthers are 5-1 in home games. Northern Iowa is sixth in the MVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Leon Bond III averaging 4.2.

The Golden Grizzlies are 1-5 on the road. Oakland ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Wells averaging 4.4.

Northern Iowa is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bond is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.7%.

Brody Robinson is shooting 45.8% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Isaac Garrett is averaging 15.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

