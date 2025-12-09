Northern Iowa hosts Meyer and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-4, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits Northern Iowa after Brooklyn Meyer scored 28 points in South Dakota State’s 88-72 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Panthers have gone 1-2 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 on the road. South Dakota State ranks second in the Summit shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Northern Iowa is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 38.3% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 13.2 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Twedt averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc. Ryley Goebel is shooting 53.6% and averaging 10.9 points.

Meyer is averaging 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Madison Mathiowetz is averaging 13.3 points.

