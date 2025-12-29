Northern Iowa hosts Dease and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-3, 1-0 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-6, 0-1 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (9-3, 1-0 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -11.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Northern Iowa after Owen Dease scored 25 points in Valparaiso’s 85-79 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers are 6-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beacons are 0-1 in MVC play. Valparaiso scores 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Northern Iowa scores 71.2 points per game, equal to what Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 15.2 more points per game (73.3) than Northern Iowa allows (58.1).

The Panthers and Beacons match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Bond III is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dease is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Beacons. Rakim Chaney is averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.