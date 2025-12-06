Northern Illinois visits No. 10 Iowa State after Crooks’ 47-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-0) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-6) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-0)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State plays Northern Illinois after Audi Crooks scored 47 points in Iowa State’s 106-95 win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cyclones have gone 6-0 at home. Iowa State ranks third in the Big 12 in rebounding with 39.1 rebounds. Addy Brown paces the Cyclones with 9.1 boards.

The Huskies are 1-4 on the road. Northern Illinois is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Iowa State averages 94.8 points, 31.3 more per game than the 63.5 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 56.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 57.8 Iowa State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crooks is shooting 74.4% and averaging 27.3 points for the Cyclones. Arianna Jackson is averaging 5.9 points.

Emilie Sorensen is shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 6.6 points. Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.