Northern Illinois visits Elon after Cuthrell’s 21-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Elon Phoenix (5-4) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -11.5;…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-6) at Elon Phoenix (5-4)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -11.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Northern Illinois after Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points in Elon’s 73-52 victory against the Wofford Terriers.

The Phoenix are 2-2 in home games. Elon is second in the CAA with 16.7 assists per game led by Ja’Juan Carr averaging 4.8.

The Huskies have gone 1-5 away from home. Northern Illinois gives up 79.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.4 points per game.

Elon averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is shooting 54.4% and averaging 22.9 points for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 15.6 points.

Makhai Valentine is averaging 12 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Daemar Kelly is averaging 9.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.