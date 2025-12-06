Northern Illinois visits Burch and Bradley

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at Bradley Braves (5-4) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -17.5; over/under…

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at Bradley Braves (5-4)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -17.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Northern Illinois after Demarion Burch scored 23 points in Bradley’s 64-60 victory against the Washington State Cougars.

The Braves have gone 3-1 in home games. Bradley scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-4 on the road. Northern Illinois is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Bradley averages 74.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 79.3 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois scores 6.0 more points per game (75.8) than Bradley gives up to opponents (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 11.0 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.5%.

Makhai Valentine is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Daemar Kelly is averaging 9.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.