Northern Illinois visits Bradley after Burch’s 23-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at Bradley Braves (5-4)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Northern Illinois after Demarion Burch scored 23 points in Bradley’s 64-60 win against the Washington State Cougars.

The Braves have gone 3-1 in home games. Bradley is sixth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Huskies have gone 1-4 away from home. Northern Illinois has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

Bradley scores 74.3 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 79.3 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Bradley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11 points. Jaquan Johnson is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.9 points.

Makhai Valentine is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Huskies. Daemar Kelly is averaging 9.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

