Northern Illinois faces St. Thomas, aims to stop 5-game slide

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-9, 0-1 MAC) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-7)

Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois looks to break its five-game losing streak with a victory against St. Thomas.

The Tommies are 4-5 in home games. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Sand averaging 2.1.

The Huskies are 1-7 on the road. Northern Illinois has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

St. Thomas is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.5% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois’ 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than St. Thomas has allowed to its opponents (39.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Hood is averaging 7.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Tommies. Sand is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 11.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Nadechka Laccen is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

