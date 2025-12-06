Live Radio
Northern Colorado slips past South Dakota 89-87 in OT

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 11:04 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Egan Shields had 19 points and Ring Nyeri tipped in a missed shot with 1 second left in overtime to rally Northern Colorado past South Dakota 89-87 on Saturday night.

Shields also had five rebounds for the Bears (9-1), who have won six in a row. He made two free throws with 31 seconds left to force OT tied at 81. Zack Bloch hit five 3-pointers and scored 18. Ibu Yamakazi added 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting.

Isaac Bruns finished with 28 points, six rebounds and two steals to pace the Coyotes (5-5). Cameron Fens added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Crawford scored 14.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

