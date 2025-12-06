Northern Colorado hosts Bruns and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-1) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -9.5;…

South Dakota Coyotes (5-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (8-1)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -9.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits Northern Colorado after Isaac Bruns scored 28 points in South Dakota’s 77-71 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Northern Colorado is the top team in the Big Sky with 19.2 assists per game led by Quinn Denker averaging 6.7.

The Coyotes are 0-2 on the road. South Dakota is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

Northern Colorado averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 6.2 more made shots than the 5.1 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denker is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bears. Zack Bloch is averaging 13.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 50.7%.

Bruns is averaging 18.3 points for the Coyotes. Jordan Crawford is averaging 11.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

