Northern Arizona visits San Diego after Ford’s 22-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) at San Diego Toreros (3-6) San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) at San Diego Toreros (3-6)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on Northern Arizona after Dominique Ford scored 22 points in San Diego’s 94-81 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Toreros have gone 3-3 at home. San Diego is ninth in the WCC scoring 74.0 points while shooting 43.5% from the field.

The Lumberjacks are 0-3 in road games. Northern Arizona has a 2-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

San Diego scores 74.0 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 74.6 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 73.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 76.6 San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Toreros. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.5%.

Ryan Abelman is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 11.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Zack Davidson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.