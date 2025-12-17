Northern Arizona visits CSU Northridge after White’s 30-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-9) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-4, 1-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-9) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-4, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces CSU Northridge after Naomi White scored 30 points in Northern Arizona’s 95-53 win over the Park (AZ) Buccaneers.

The Matadors have gone 4-1 at home. CSU Northridge leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 39.7 boards. Jite Gbemuotor leads the Matadors with 6.6 rebounds.

The Lumberjacks are 0-5 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Madison Watts averaging 6.2.

CSU Northridge is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rita Nazario is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Matadors. Morgan Edwards is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

White is averaging 23 points and 1.8 steals for the Lumberjacks. Simone Morris is averaging 7.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

