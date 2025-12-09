Northern Arizona visits Arizona State after Davidson’s 20-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-4) at Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -17.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Arizona State after Zack Davidson scored 20 points in Northern Arizona’s 69-68 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Sun Devils are 3-1 in home games. Arizona State is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Lumberjacks have gone 0-2 away from home. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Davidson averaging 6.3.

Arizona State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Northern Arizona has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 18.9 points, six assists and 1.6 steals. Anthony Johnson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 13.8 points.

Davidson is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

