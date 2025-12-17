Northern Arizona takes on Southern Utah, seeks to break 4-game slide

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-8) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-6) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona looks…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-8) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-6)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona looks to stop its four-game skid when the Lumberjacks take on Southern Utah.

The Lumberjacks have gone 4-1 at home. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Abelman averaging 4.5.

The Thunderbirds are 0-7 on the road. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cale Barclay averaging 1.8.

Northern Arizona scores 73.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 82.3 Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 79.4 points per game, 4.5 more than the 74.9 Northern Arizona allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Davidson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Abelman is averaging 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.2%.

Dylan Jones is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 9.5 points. Elijah Duval is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.