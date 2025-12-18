Northern Arizona takes on Southern Utah, aims to stop 4-game slide

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-8) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-6) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -6.5;…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-8) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-6)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona comes into the matchup against Southern Utah as losers of four in a row.

The Lumberjacks are 4-1 in home games. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Abelman averaging 4.5.

The Thunderbirds are 0-7 on the road. Southern Utah is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Northern Arizona’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abelman is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Zack Davidson is shooting 63.9% and averaging 16.2 points.

Dylan Jones is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 9.5 points. Elijah Duval is shooting 48.1% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

