Northern Arizona takes on San Diego after Shaw’s 21-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) at San Diego Toreros (3-6)

San Diego; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toreros -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits San Diego after Isaiah Shaw scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 73-48 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Toreros are 3-3 on their home court. San Diego allows 76.6 points and has been outscored by 2.6 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 0-3 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 12.9 assists per game led by Kavon Bradford averaging 2.8.

San Diego is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty-Laur Johnson is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Toreros. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 10.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.5%.

Zack Davidson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.