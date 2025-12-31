Northern Arizona takes on Montana after Peterson’s 23-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at Montana Grizzlies (6-7) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Montana…

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Montana after Brennan Peterson scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 112-60 victory against the Benedictine at Mesa Redhawks.

The Grizzlies have gone 4-4 in home games. Montana averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Lumberjacks are 0-5 in road games. Northern Arizona is seventh in the Big Sky with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Ryan Abelman averaging 6.0.

Montana’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 75.2 points per game, 0.4 more than the 74.8 Montana gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 18.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Tyler Isaak is averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

Zack Davidson is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Abelman is averaging 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

