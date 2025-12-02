Northern Arizona plays St. Thomas on 6-game road skid

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-7) at Saint Thomas Tommies (2-6) Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hits the road…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-7) at Saint Thomas Tommies (2-6)

Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hits the road against St. Thomas looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Tommies have gone 1-4 at home. St. Thomas has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

The Lumberjacks are 0-4 on the road. Northern Arizona is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

St. Thomas scores 57.8 points per game, 24.6 fewer points than the 82.4 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 5.5 more points per game (68.4) than St. Thomas allows to opponents (62.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Sand is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Tommies. Faith Feuerbach is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Naomi White is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 22.3 points. Simone Morris is averaging nine points.

