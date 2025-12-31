Northeastern visits Walker and N.C. A&T

Northeastern Huskies (4-8, 0-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-5, 0-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (4-8, 0-1 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-5, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Northeastern after Lewis Walker scored 23 points in N.C. A&T’s 87-78 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Aggies are 4-1 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 0-1 in CAA play. Northeastern is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

N.C. A&T is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The Aggies and Huskies face off Wednesday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Ogletree is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 6.8 points. Walker is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Youri Fritz is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Abreu is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

