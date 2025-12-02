Northeastern visits Holy Cross after Newton’s 22-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Holy Cross…

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Holy Cross after Miles Newton scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 86-73 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Crusaders have gone 1-1 in home games. Holy Cross gives up 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.9 points per game.

The Huskies are 2-2 in road games. Northeastern has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

Holy Cross averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 73.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 76.0 Holy Cross gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 13.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0%.

William Kermoury is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.6 points. Youri Fritz is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.