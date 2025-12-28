Northeastern visits Elon following Williams’ 21-point showing

Northeastern Huskies (4-7) at Elon Phoenix (8-5) Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Elon…

Northeastern Huskies (4-7) at Elon Phoenix (8-5)

Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Elon after Ryan Williams scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 85-77 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Phoenix are 5-2 on their home court. Elon scores 85.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 2-5 away from home. Northeastern is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

Elon scores 85.8 points, 9.8 more per game than the 76.0 Northeastern allows. Northeastern has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Cuthrell is shooting 53.4% and averaging 21.2 points for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Youri Fritz is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Xander Alarie is averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

