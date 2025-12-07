Northeastern hosts Smith and Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-3) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3.5;…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-3) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Northeastern after Darin Smith Jr. scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 77-61 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies are 0-2 on their home court. Northeastern is 1-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Blue Devils are 2-3 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. is the NEC leader with 37.6 rebounds per game led by James Jones averaging 7.8.

Northeastern’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kermoury averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Youri Fritz is shooting 68.4% and averaging 12.9 points.

Smith is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Max Frazier is averaging 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.