Northeastern faces Rhode Island after Williams’ 20-point game

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at Rhode Island Rams (8-4)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Rhode Island after Ryan Williams scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 91-83 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Rams have gone 5-1 at home. Rhode Island is third in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Huskies are 2-4 on the road. Northeastern is ninth in the CAA scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Rhode Island averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern scores 6.7 more points per game (73.2) than Rhode Island gives up to opponents (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Youri Fritz is averaging 13.3 points and six rebounds for the Huskies. Xander Alarie is averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

