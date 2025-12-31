North Texas visits McDaniel and Memphis

North Texas Mean Green (9-4) at Memphis Tigers (5-7) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5;…

North Texas Mean Green (9-4) at Memphis Tigers (5-7)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts North Texas after Dug McDaniel scored 23 points in Memphis’ 88-67 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Memphis is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Mean Green are 1-2 in road games. North Texas is the leader in the AAC giving up only 63.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Memphis makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). North Texas averages 71.5 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 75.6 Memphis gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is averaging 14.7 points, 5.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Zachary Davis is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Je’Shawn Stevenson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.