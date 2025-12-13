North Texas takes on Illinois following Nestor’s 34-point showing

North Texas Mean Green (6-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (6-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Illinois after Megan Nestor scored 34 points in North Texas’ 81-52 victory over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 7-0 at home. Illinois has an 8-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Mean Green are 1-0 on the road. North Texas is fifth in the AAC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Nestor averaging 7.6.

Illinois scores 80.3 points, 24.0 more per game than the 56.3 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Berry Wallace is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Gretchen Dolan is averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Nestor is averaging 13.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Aysia Proctor is averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.