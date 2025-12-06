North Texas plays TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (5-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (7-2) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

TCU Horned Frogs (5-3) vs. North Texas Mean Green (7-2)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mean Green are 7-2 in non-conference play. North Texas is eighth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 32.8 rebounds. Dylan Arnett paces the Mean Green with 6.6 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 5-3 in non-conference play. TCU averages 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

North Texas makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). TCU scores 15.3 more points per game (80.4) than North Texas allows to opponents (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Mean Green. Cahmai Crosby is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers.

Jayden Pierre is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 12.4 points. David Punch is averaging 13.6 points, seven rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

