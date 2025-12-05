North Texas Mean Green play the Texas Southern Tigers for out-of-conference matchup

Texas Southern Tigers (3-3) at North Texas Mean Green (5-3) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (3-3) at North Texas Mean Green (5-3)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits North Texas for a non-conference matchup.

The Mean Green are 3-2 in home games. North Texas ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Andi Schissler averaging 2.3.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 13.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Taliyah Logwood averaging 3.5.

North Texas scores 71.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 73.7 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern has shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 35.6% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schissler averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc. Aysia Proctor is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.9 points.

Daeja Holmes is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Logwood is averaging 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.