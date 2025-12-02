North Texas hosts Wooten and No. 24 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-1) at North Texas Mean Green (5-2) Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-1) at North Texas Mean Green (5-2)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Oklahoma State takes on North Texas after Jadyn Wooten scored 26 points in Oklahoma State’s 87-84 victory against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Mean Green have gone 3-1 in home games. North Texas averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game.

The Cowgirls are 0-1 in road games. Oklahoma State ranks second in the Big 12 with 21.7 assists per game led by Wooten averaging 5.6.

North Texas averages 74.3 points, 15.7 more per game than the 58.6 Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State scores 40.3 more points per game (94.9) than North Texas allows to opponents (54.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andi Schissler is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 9.1 points. Aysia Proctor is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.4 points.

Haleigh Timmer is shooting 59.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 14.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

