North Texas hosts Houston Christian after Stevenson’s 23-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (4-3) at North Texas Mean Green (6-2)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -12.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts Houston Christian after Je’Shawn Stevenson scored 23 points in North Texas’ 72-69 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Mean Green are 5-0 in home games. North Texas is ninth in the AAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 4.4.

The Huskies are 1-2 on the road. Houston Christian has a 1-1 record against teams over .500.

North Texas’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stevenson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Mean Green. Will McClendon is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Kylin Green is shooting 49.3% and averaging 12.9 points for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 10.3 points.

