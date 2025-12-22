North Texas cruises to 109-56 victory over NAIA’s University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson and David Terrell Jr. both scored 16 to lead North Texas to a 109-56…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je’Shawn Stevenson and David Terrell Jr. both scored 16 to lead North Texas to a 109-56 victory over NAIA member University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Monday.

Stevenson had four steals for the Mean Green (9-4) and Terrell added three more. Josiah Shackleford scored 12 on 6-for-8 shooting and added eight rebounds.

Mohand Ammad led the Drovers in scoring with 14 points. Lendy Holmes had 11 points and Bryce Cowns added 10 points and six rebounds.

North Texas took the lead with 14:43 left in the first half and did not trail again, leading 51-33 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.