North Florida visits No. 11 Gonzaga after Ike’s 28-point game

North Florida Ospreys (2-6) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-1)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Gonzaga takes on North Florida after Graham Ike scored 28 points in Gonzaga’s 94-59 win over the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC in rebounding, averaging 39.7 boards. Ike leads the Bulldogs with 8.1 rebounds.

The Ospreys have gone 0-3 away from home. North Florida is 62nd in college basketball averaging 11.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.1% from downtown. Kent Jackson leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (46.3%). North Florida averages 17.5 more points per game (83.6) than Gonzaga gives up (66.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Adam Miller is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Ospreys. Jackson is averaging 12.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

