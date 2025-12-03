North Florida visits Georgia Southern, looks to break road slide

North Florida Ospreys (3-4) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3) Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will…

North Florida Ospreys (3-4) at Georgia Southern Eagles (4-3)

Statesboro, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will try to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Ospreys play Georgia Southern.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Georgia Southern is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

The Ospreys have gone 0-4 away from home. North Florida is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia Southern scores 73.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 75.0 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 56.4 points per game, 17.9 fewer points than the 74.3 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jashanti Simmons is scoring 14.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Eagles. Destiny Garrett is averaging 13.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 38.0%.

Alonya Waldon is shooting 48.8% and averaging 11.5 points for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 8.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.