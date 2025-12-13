North Florida plays Dayton on 4-game road slide

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Dayton Flyers (7-3) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -29.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Dayton Flyers (7-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -29.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Dayton looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Flyers are 5-0 in home games. Dayton scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Ospreys have gone 0-4 away from home. North Florida is fifth in the ASUN with 15.2 assists per game led by Kamrin Oriol averaging 3.9.

Dayton averages 79.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 86.8 North Florida gives up. North Florida scores 8.8 more points per game (80.8) than Dayton allows (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 15.4 points.

Oriol is averaging 16.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 12.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.