North Florida faces UNC Asheville on 5-game road skid

North Florida Ospreys (3-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida…

North Florida Ospreys (3-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida will attempt to break its five-game road slide when the Ospreys visit UNC Asheville.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 at home. UNC Asheville is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

The Ospreys are 0-5 in road games. North Florida has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

UNC Asheville is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 43.1% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals. Nia Green is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.6 points.

Alonya Waldon is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

