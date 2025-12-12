North Florida faces Dayton on 4-game road skid

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Dayton Flyers (7-3) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Dayton…

North Florida Ospreys (2-7) at Dayton Flyers (7-3)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Dayton looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Flyers have gone 5-0 at home. Dayton scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-4 on the road. North Florida allows 86.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Dayton scores 79.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 86.8 North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is shooting 40.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 15.4 points.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 16.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

