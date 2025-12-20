North Dakota visits No. 15 Nebraska following Sandfort’s 32-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-9) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-9) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Nebraska faces North Dakota after Pryce Sandfort scored 32 points in Nebraska’s 83-80 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Cornhuskers are 7-0 on their home court. Nebraska is second in the Big Ten with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Berke Buyuktuncel averaging 4.3.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-4 in road games. North Dakota is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nebraska averages 83.8 points, 7.4 more per game than the 76.4 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Nebraska allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rienk Mast is scoring 17.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Cornhuskers. Sandfort is averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Greyson Uelmen is averaging 13.1 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 83.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.