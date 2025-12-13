North Dakota State wins 99-94 against Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Trevian Carson scored 29 points as North Dakota State beat Drake 99-94 on Saturday. Carson…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Trevian Carson scored 29 points as North Dakota State beat Drake 99-94 on Saturday.

Carson also grabbed seven rebounds and three steals for the Bison (9-3). Andy Stefonowicz added 22 points while going 7 of 10 (6 for 7 from 3-point range), along with five assists. Treyson Anderson shot 5 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, adding seven rebounds.

The Bulldogs (6-5) were led by Jalen Quinn, who recorded 24 points, six rebounds and six assists. Okku Federiko added 18 points and two blocks, and Eli Shetlar had 16 points.

North Dakota State was outscored by nine points in the second half but held on for the victory. Stefonowicz led the way with 14 second-half points.

