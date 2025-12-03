North Dakota State visits Aguino and Montana

North Dakota State Bison (5-3) at Montana Grizzlies (4-4) Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2.5;…

North Dakota State Bison (5-3) at Montana Grizzlies (4-4)

Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces North Dakota State after Kenyon Aguino scored 24 points in Montana’s 95-87 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 3-2 on their home court. Montana is ninth in the Big Sky with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Aguino averaging 1.9.

The Bison are 0-3 on the road. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit League with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 2.6.

Montana makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). North Dakota State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Montana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.1 points for the Grizzlies. Tyler Thompson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.0 points and 2.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.