North Dakota State hosts Montana State following Chirrick’s 21-point game

Montana State Bobcats (5-1) at North Dakota State Bison (5-2)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces North Dakota State after Taylee Chirrick scored 21 points in Montana State’s 71-70 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Bison have gone 2-1 at home. North Dakota State scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Bobcats are 2-1 on the road. Montana State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 13.7 assists per game led by Chirrick averaging 3.7.

North Dakota State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 18.7 more points per game (80.0) than North Dakota State allows to opponents (61.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Bison. Molly Lenz is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Chirrick is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 18.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.