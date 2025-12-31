North Dakota State hosts Bruns and South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at North Dakota State Bison (10-5) Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-7) at North Dakota State Bison (10-5)

Fargo, North Dakota; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -11.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits North Dakota State after Isaac Bruns scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 85-61 victory over the Mount Marty Lancers.

The Bison have gone 6-0 in home games. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League scoring 80.9 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Coyotes are 0-5 in road games. South Dakota has a 2-7 record against teams over .500.

North Dakota State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than North Dakota State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bison. Trevian Carson is averaging 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games.

Cameron Fens is averaging 11.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Coyotes. Bruns is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

