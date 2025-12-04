North Dakota State defeats Montana 81-72

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 23 points in North Dakota State’s 81-72 win against Montana on Wednesday. Wheeler-Thomas…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas had 23 points in North Dakota State’s 81-72 win against Montana on Wednesday.

Wheeler-Thomas added five assists for the Bison (6-3). Markhi Strickland scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Trevian Carson had 15 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

The Grizzlies (4-5) were led by Money Williams, who posted 21 points and five assists. Brooklyn Hicks added 11 points and six rebounds for Montana. Tyler Isaak had 11 points, five assists and four steals.

