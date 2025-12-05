North Dakota State Bison take on the Weber State Wildcats, look for 5th straight win

North Dakota State Bison (6-2) at Weber State Wildcats (2-6) Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota…

North Dakota State Bison (6-2) at Weber State Wildcats (2-6)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State seeks to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Weber State.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 in home games. Weber State is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Bison have gone 1-0 away from home. North Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Avery Koenen averaging 7.0.

Weber State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.9 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 6.1 more points per game (76.5) than Weber State allows to opponents (70.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.4 points.

Koenen is shooting 70.8% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 12.6 points.

