North Dakota State Bison take on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-5, 1-1 Southland) vs. North Dakota State Bison (9-2)

Malibu, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley and North Dakota State square off in Malibu, California.

The Bison have a 9-2 record in non-conference games. North Dakota State averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Vaqueros have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the Southland with 15.9 assists per game led by Erin Maguire averaging 4.1.

North Dakota State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 42.5% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is scoring 19.2 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 13.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games.

Jalayah Ingram is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Chazlyn Dettor is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

